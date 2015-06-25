Evan Rachel Wood took to Twitter on Thursday night to call out paparazzi who followed her into a Rite Aid drug store.

The actress tweeted, “Hey paparazzi in rite aid. You are not subtle or smooth. I feel like sh*t cause of my surgery so hope you got some nice bad pics.” She sarcastically included a thumbs-up emoji.

Wood is currently recovering from a tonsillectomy, and left her home for the first time in a week prior to the run-in with the photographers. “Still not 100 percent but I NEED sunshine,” she explained on Twitter earlier in the day.

Unfortunately, this is hardly the first time Wood has had to deal with paparazzi encroaching on her space. As Gossip Cop reported back in 2013, paps actually took pictures of a then-pregnant Wood’s ultrasound photo, which she and Jamie Bell were carrying as they headed to their car in the parking garage of a Los Angeles hospital. The snapshots were published online by the Daily Mail, leading Wood to understandably lash out.

“Which sick f---paparazzi hid in the parking lot of my hospital after my ultrasound. I cant stand this,” she tweeted at the time. She went on to say, “I have never been more violated by a photographer. Thats the inside of my body and my child. Would u like my soul too? nothing is sacred.”

A month later, as Gossip Cop noted at the time, Wood again slammed the intrusive tabloid media after outlets claimed to know the sex of her baby. “The fact that we live in a world which condones the stripping of basic human rights (dignity, privacy, etc) of people because of their status, is very sad to me. We should have higher standards for ourselves as people and a society,” she tweeted, adding, “Especially when children are involved.”

Wood further said, “Please remember that before you pick up a tabloid. Don’t fuel the fire or promote the bullying and ridicule of your fellow man.” Sadly, Gossip Cop won’t be surprised if the new paparazzi photos of Wood in Rite Aid end up in a gossip rag.

