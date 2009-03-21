One-time "Bachelor" Andrew Firestone is now a father.



Firestone and his wife, Ivana Bozilovic, welcomed a baby boy into the world on Saturday morning, Us Weekly reports. Adam Brooks Firestone was born at 6:48 a.m. and weighed in at 8 pounds.



"Ivana and my son are doing well," Firestone tells the mag. "Everyone is healthy and happy. I am ecstatic about being a father."



Bozilovic and Firestone married last July in Los Olivos, Calif., near the winery his family owns. They have been together since 2005.



Firestone starred in the third season of "The Bachelor" on ABC in 2003. He proposed to Jen Schefft at the end of the show, but their engagement didn't last.