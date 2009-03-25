SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- A mobster-turned-FBI informant whose life inspired the movie "Goodfellas" has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of public intoxication a week after arrest warrants were issued when he failed to appear in court.

Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta in the 1990 Martin Scorcese film, received two years' probation, credit for four days served in jail and a fine of $220 in a San Bernardino court Tuesday.

Hill was twice cited in 2008 for public drunkenness when he was in San Bernardino for alcohol counseling.

The FBI leveraged a drug trafficking bust to get Hill, now 65, to testify about New York mob murders and crime rings in 1980. He was initially in the federal witness protection program, but was removed in the early 1990s because of drug arrests.