Nearly three months after their split announcement, exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were snapped having a friendly dinner on Sunday in Malibu, Calif.

An eyewitness tells ET that Affleck and Garner drove together to dine with family at Nobu at around 9 p.m. and stayed for nearly three hours.

Although there was reportedly no PDA, they appeared to be getting along well, as Affleck was a perfect gentleman, seen opening Garner's door.

This night out came after they were spotted laughing together at a farmers market with their kids Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3 over the weekend.

Affleck and Garner, both 43, announced their divorce on June 30, just one day after their 10-year wedding anniversary. Rumors swirled that the reason for the split was due to an alleged affair that Affleck had with the couple's former nanny, Christine Ouzounian, but Affleck's reps have vehemently denied that to ET.

Garner made her first public appearance since the split earlier this month when she joined a group of A-list celebrities for the Think It Up education initiative telecast held in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Golden Globe-winning actress was all smiles, hanging out with Gwyneth Paltrow, who ironically dated Affleck from 1997 to 2000.