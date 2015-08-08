FKA Twigs talks about how being married to Robert Pattinson will affect her creativity, and admits in a new interview that she’s never seen him in "Twilight." But she’s not ready to talk about their wedding.

FKA Twigs was recently interviewed for an article that appears in the U.K.’s Sunday Times, and is naturally quizzed about Pattinson. When first asked whether marriage could affect her creativity, FKA Twigs says, “No, I don’t think it works like that. Don’t you get freedom with age and experience, not confines?” She then relates how she lives next door to an Italian artist who worries about his art, but is often comforted by his wife. When the artist seems to work through whatever issues he’s having with his art, says FKA Twigs, she hears him tell his wife, “I love you so much, you are the woman of my dreams.”

Happily a “home bod,” who avoids celebrity hotspots with Pattinson, FKA Twigs reveals she never thought their relationship would garner so much attention. “I don’t understand what the levels [of fame] are. I’m a bit naive.… I don’t engage in that world, even with myself, even with my own career.” And when pressed about whether she’s ever seen "Twilight," the film that catapulted Pattinson into superstardom, she admits, “No.”

But when asked by the Sunday Times about wedding plans, she responds by asking, “Who told you I was getting married?” After the interviewer says it’s been reported they’re getting married, FKA Twigs says, “You might read somewhere I’m a monkey and it doesn’t mean I am sure,” referring to online comments that she says have made her cry. FKA Twigs ends all talk about Pattinson by adding she’s “not prepared to talk about my private life. I don’t really understand the fascination.”