FKA Twigs is opening up about her relationship with Robert Pattinson and taking aim at her haters in a new interview published on Friday. FKA Twigs says being chased by the paparazzi and scrutinized in the pages of the tabloids has taken a toll on her life. “It’s really hard. I can’t begin to explain how awful it is,” FKA Twigs tells the New York Times. “It makes you want to just stop everything sometimes. It makes you want to smash your face into the mirror.”

“There’s no amount of songs I can sing or dances I can dance that will prove to them I’m not a monkey,” says FKA Twigs. She adds the racist remarks directed at her are “relentless.” And while she maintains her relationship with Pattinson has done her career no favors, and reveals, “I didn’t see my life going this way at all,” the singer still feels, “It’s worth it. I’m so happy.”

FKA Twigs also strikes back at critics of the Christopher Kane dress she wore to the Met Gala, which featured a drawing of a penis. “Everyone was just like, ‘Oh look, there’s a penis!'” says FKA Twigs. “I didn’t think about it. I’m so naive. I’m like, ‘I’m wearing art!'”