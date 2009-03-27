FOX fills out summer schedule
FOX will fill its summer schedule with a slate of mostly familiar shows -- and it will also take a low-risk stab at original scripted programming.
A new season of "Hell's Kitchen" and the returns of "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?" and "Don't Forget the Lyrics" will join "So You Think You Can Dance" in the network's summer lineup. FOX will also unveil a scripted series called "Mental" on Friday nights, having picked up the international co-production earlier this month.
Those shows, combined with new episodes of "Cops" and "America's Most Wanted," will give the network original programming on five nights a week (Tuesday through Saturday) for at least part of the summer.
"So You Think You Can Dance" will kick things off with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 21, and will pick up its usual Wednesday-Thursday schedule the following week. "Mental," which stars Chris Vance as a psychiatrist at an L.A. hospital and Annabella Sciorra as his boss, debuts Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m., following the return of "Don't Forget the Lyrics."
New episodes of "Fifth Grader" will take over Fridays at 8 starting July 3, and the next installment of "Hell's Kitchen" fires up its burners on Tuesday, July 21. FOX will also broadcast the Teen Choice Awards in August.
Here's a rundown of FOX's summer premieres:
Thursday, May 21
8 p.m. "So You Think You Can Dance" (two hours)
Friday, May 22
8 p.m. "Don't Forget the Lyrics"
9 p.m. "Mental"
Wednesday, May 27
8 p.m. "So You Think You Can Dance" (time-period debut; two hours)
Friday, July 3
8 p.m. "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?"
Tuesday, July 21
8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" (two hours)
