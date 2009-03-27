FOX will fill its summer schedule with a slate of mostly familiar shows -- and it will also take a low-risk stab at original scripted programming.



A new season of "Hell's Kitchen" and the returns of "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?" and "Don't Forget the Lyrics" will join "So You Think You Can Dance" in the network's summer lineup. FOX will also unveil a scripted series called "Mental" on Friday nights, having picked up the international co-production earlier this month.



Those shows, combined with new episodes of "Cops" and "America's Most Wanted," will give the network original programming on five nights a week (Tuesday through Saturday) for at least part of the summer.



"So You Think You Can Dance" will kick things off with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 21, and will pick up its usual Wednesday-Thursday schedule the following week. "Mental," which stars Chris Vance as a psychiatrist at an L.A. hospital and Annabella Sciorra as his boss, debuts Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m., following the return of "Don't Forget the Lyrics."



New episodes of "Fifth Grader" will take over Fridays at 8 starting July 3, and the next installment of "Hell's Kitchen" fires up its burners on Tuesday, July 21. FOX will also broadcast the Teen Choice Awards in August.



Here's a rundown of FOX's summer premieres:



Thursday, May 21



8 p.m. "So You Think You Can Dance" (two hours)



Friday, May 22



8 p.m. "Don't Forget the Lyrics"

9 p.m. "Mental"



Wednesday, May 27



8 p.m. "So You Think You Can Dance" (time-period debut; two hours)



Friday, July 3



8 p.m. "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?"



Tuesday, July 21



8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" (two hours)