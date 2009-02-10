FX is cranking up its development machine, greenlighting a pair of drama pilots about men whose professions have distanced them from their families.



"Lights Out" will follow a one-time boxing champion who's struggling with the onset of dementia and takes a job as a collections enforcer to help make ends meet. It comes from "The Bucket List" writer Justin Zackham. The cable channel has also ordered a pilot from "Boomtown" creator Graham Yost that's based on an Elmore Leonard short story.



The two projects are the first pilots FX has ordered in better than a year. The network is also developing a project based on Brian Michael Bendis' comic book "Powers," but it hasn't reached the pilot stage yet.



"Lights Out" is about a guy who's "going through late adolescence, someone who attempts to leave his family and friends in a better place and to better himself," Zackham tells The Hollywood Reporter. He's executive producing with director Phillip Noyce ("Rabbit-Proof Fence") and Ross Fineman, who brought the idea to Zackham.



The Yost pilot is based on Leonard's story "Fire in the Hole," about a federal marshal in Kentucky. It will focus on both his work and his personal life, which includes an ex-wife and his father. Yost will exec produce with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.



The project would be Yost's first weekly series for cable, although he has worked on several HBO miniseries, including "Band of Brothers," " John Adams" and the upcoming "The Pacific." He also created NBC's short-lived detective series "Raines."