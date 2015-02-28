Faith Hill is OK. When the country singer appeared on the Oscars red carpet with husband Tim McGraw last week, a number of outlets noted an unexplained scar on Hill’s neck. The reason for the scar has now been revealed.

People reports the 47-year-old Hill had neck surgery in January to fix damage from an injury she sustained a few years ago. She first had an operation for the problem in 2011. Last month, she had an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedure to relieve the pain associated with a herniated disc. The outlet reports that Hill’s recovery and physical therapy are going well. We’re glad to hear it.

Hill and McGraw were on hand so that he could perform Glen Campbell’s “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” on behalf of the ailing country music legend, who was unable to attend the ceremony. Campbell, who’s suffered with Alzheimer’s disease, received an Oscar nomination for the song, written for the documentary Glen Campbell.. I’ll Be Me. See a larger image of Hill from the Oscars red carpet below. Gossip Cop wishes her a full recovery.