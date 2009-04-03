LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Nick Lachey is hosting a new HGTV competition series with a hefty mortgage payoff prize.

The cable network said Friday that "HGTV's $250,000 Challenge" will give five neighboring families the chance to snare the quarter-million-doll ar prize by competing in home-improvement challenges.

The four-part series, debuting on May 31, teams the families with construction and design experts who will help them with weekly contests including kitchen and living room makeovers.

The neighborhood's location and the names of the families were not announced Friday.