ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The heirs of the late "Wizard of Oz" actor Mickey Carroll have sued his caretaker for control of his assets.

Carroll, one of the last surviving Munchkins from the beloved 1939 film, died in suburban St. Louis on Thursday at age 89.

Four months before he died, Carroll signed papers turning over control of his assets to caretaker Linda Dodge. Relatives estimate he left an estate of more than $1 million.

They claim Dodge and others took advantage of the actor in the throes of dementia and that he wasn't competent to sign the papers.

Dodge denies the claims, calling the disagreement a "family squabble."

The family has asked a probate judge to freeze the assets and appoint a caretaker for them.

———

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com