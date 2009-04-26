LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Audiences are in the mood for some fatal attraction action at the box office.

Beyonce Knowles and Idris Elba's "Obsessed" debuted as the top weekend movie with $28.5 million in ticket sales.

The movie stars Knowles and Elba as a couple whose ideal marriage is put on the rocks after a psychotic temp played by Ali Larter begins stalking the husband.

Zac Efron's "17 Again" and Channing Tatum's "Fighting" are neck-and-neck for the No. 2 spot. With Sunday estimates of $11.7 million, "17 Again" had the edge over "Fighting," which debuted with $11.4 million.

The two movies are close enough that rankings could change when final numbers come out Monday.