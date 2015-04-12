Farrah Abraham is ready for a major career change, and is opening up to Gossip Cop exclusively about her decision to pursue plastic surgery professionally.

The “Teen Mom OG” star has openly undergone a number of procedures herself, including boob jobs in 2011 and 2013, and lip injections in January that infamously landed her in the hospital. Now she’s gearing up to learn what it takes to become a plastic surgeon. Abraham tells Gossip Cop exclusively, “From seeing the best and the worst in the industry and experiencing it as well, it has me wanting to pursue and achieve the best in education to help men and women from trauma scenarios to reconstructive and aesthetic surgeries.”

“It is incredible how important doctors our to our society and how they help individuals live up to their full potential in life. I hope to inspire and help others fulfill their best selves as I do my best to become the top doctor in the nation in my future,” says Abraham. To get an inside look at the world of plastic surgery, Abraham has partnered with Dr. Sergio Alvarez of Miami, who plans to welcome the reality star into his offices his summer.

Alvarez tells Gossip Cop exclusively, “I think becoming a plastic surgeon takes more of a passion than a desire; When Farrah comes to shadow me I think we can really address her passion and give her a chance to see first hand the changes our patients go through.” Alvarez notes, “Seeing surgery up and close will definitely be an eye opener! She can see the current favorite trend of people these days — the Brazilian butt lift — or facial procedures like rhinoplasties, or the one she may relate to, the mommy makeover.”

Abraham will be an apprentice to Alvarez, and she tells Gossip Cop, “Like Dr. Alvarez, I hope to study aesthetic surgery and bring more health and happiness to this world through my future top clients as Dr. Alvarez has done.” And it sounds like the star has big goals. “I look forward to adding a doctorate to my other degrees and expanding into another field. I have a lot of passion and experience with aesthetic surgery and look forward to helping men and women all over the world,” she tells us.

“I want to learn through my upcoming mentorship from Dr. Alvarez about dermatology, and the new frontier of healthy and safe practices, from injectables to facial surgeries at first, then continuing education into breast augmentation and botox procedures,” says Abraham, adding, “I hope to sit in on surgeries to help myself understand the system and safe practices.”

And while the mentoring has not yet begun in earnest, the pair has already bonded over their “similar backgrounds.” Alvarez himself studied in Austin, where Abraham currently lives, and now has his Alvarez Plastic Surgery practice in Florida, where she used to reside. Gossip Cop wishes Abraham good luck in this new endeavor.