T: Farrah Fawcett Released from the Hospital D: The 62-year-old star -- who has anal cancer -- was treated for internal bleeding

Farrah Fawcett was released from the hospital Thursday after being treated for internal bleeding, the actress' physician confirms to Usmagazine.com.

See photos of stars who beat cancer.

"The pain from the hematoma has improved substantially and she is walking. Her mood was upbeat and she is in good spirits. She's particularly looking forward to spending Easter at home with her family," cancer specialist Dr. Lawrence Piro tells Usmagazine.com. The actress -- who has anal cancer -- left the L.A. medical center with longtime companion Ryan O'Neal after being hospitalized for one week.

Fawcett was being treated at an L.A.-area hospital for anal cancer that spread to her liver, Dr. Piro said Monday.

The actress underwent a "minor procedure" in Germany -- where she was undergoing alternative treatments -- that led to a small amount of bleeding into a muscle in her abdominal wall, Piro told the Associated Press.

He added that the bleeding created a sac of blood that caused pressure and pain.

See photos of today's top celeb news stories.

The Charlie's Angels star, 62, revealed she had anal cancer in 2006. The following year, she held a press conference to announce she was in remission, but her cancer returned shortly after.

When asked if Fawcett would be returning for further treatment, Dr. Piro declined to comment. "That's not something I'm prepared to discuss at this time," he said.