Age is just a number for Justin Bieber! The "Baby" singer took to Instagram on July 14 to praise the woman he's crushing on, and you probably wouldn't guess who it is…

The Biebs posted a black and white photo of a lingerie-clad Kelly Ripa to gush about the daytime host. He even said he has a "big crush" on the woman closer to his mother's age than his own.

"Wow Kelly makes me feel some type of way," the 21-year-old captioned the photo of the smiling, gorgeous mother of three, "no disrespect I know she's married! #bigcrush." He added two heart-eyed emojis to the caption.

The photo of the 44-year-old Kelly appears to be a throwback. Just to prove how smitten Justin is, keep in mind that he didn't share the photo to his 33 million followers on #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday!) It must be serious to post that on a Tuesday!

But, as the Biebs said, this will all just have to stay a social media infatuation -- Kelly has been happily married to husband Mark Consuelos since 1996 (Justin was 2 years old when they got married!)

Neither Mark, nor Kelly has responded to the post, but the Twitter account for Kelly's talk show "Live with Kelly and Michael!" did notice the pop star's social media post. "Wonder what #KellyRipa has to say about this tomorrow morning!" the tweet said.

Justin's crush could be short-lived, as he may already be in the good graces of another older woman, his on-and-off ex Selena Gomez, who turns 23 on July 22. Rumors of a rekindling are being whispered after the two were spotted in Beverly Hills on July 11.

"They are still friendly with each other," a source told E!. "They are not back together, nor does [Selena] want to be."