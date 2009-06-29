Double the fun! Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick show off twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge Broderick in New York.

The couple welcomed twin girls, born via surrogate, on Tuesday, June 26 in Ohio.

Parker, 44, and Broderick, 47, who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last month, aleady have a son James Wilkie, 6.

Parker is due to start filming the Sex And The City sequel in September.

