Apparently when you're a reality TV star, you can pose for magazine covers in prison.

In her first photo since beginning her 15-month sentence behind bars, Teresa Giudice is seen on the cover of Us magazine with her husband Joe and two of their four daughters.

According to the publication, the cover image was taken in the visitation room of the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn. In the photo, Teresa, 42, is no longer sporting her usual blowout 'do but instead has her hair naturally curly, is wearing minimal makeup and donning her prison jumpsuit.

Joe, also 42, opens up to Us about how he's dealing with his wife behind bars and raising his girls -- Gia, 14, Gabriella, 10, Milania, 9, and Audriana, 5 -- all by himself. "I cry more than the girls," he admits, adding that his youngest Audriana thinks her mom is working. "I pretty much cry every time I leave. Like a little baby."

Teresa echoes those sentiments, "I miss Joe and my girls terribly."

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was sentenced on Oct. 2, 2014 to serve time after she and her husband pleaded guilty to fraud charges in March 2014. The 39-count indictment filed in July 2013 included bank fraud, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. The Bravo stars earned more than $5 million from their fraudulent behavior. Once Teresa is done with her time, Joe will begin his 41-month sentence behind bars.

