MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Former "American Idol" contestant Danny Gokey is promoting his hometown of Milwaukee.

Gokey says his favorite parts of Milwaukee are the east side with its restaurants and shops, the Latin feel of the south side and the lakefront.

He describes Milwaukee as a family friendly city that represents all cultures.

Among the attractions he mentions are the Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World and the lakefront festivals. He says Milwaukee is more than just beer, brats and cheese.

He ends the video saying: "I promise you, you won't be disappointed."

Gokey tours with the top 10 "American Idol" finalists starting July 5. The show will be in Milwaukee on Aug. 28 and in Madison on Sept. 4.

http://www.visitmilwaukee.org