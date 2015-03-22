While we all loved Will Ferrell in Old School, the former Delta Tau Delta fraternity brother showed his serious side when asked what he thought about the college social clubs.

Recently, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at the University of Oklahoma was disbanded when members were caught on tape singing, "There will never be a n****r SAE." Since the release of the video, students at SAE chapters outside Oklahoma University have also come forward saying they too have heard the song on their campuses.

"The incident in Oklahoma, that is a real argument for getting rid of the system altogether, in my opinion, even having been through a fraternity," Ferrell, 47, answered when asked during a New York Times Q&A in Austin, TX what he thought of college fraternities. "Because when you break it down, it really is about creating cliques and clubs and being exclusionary. Fraternities were started as academic societies that were supposed to have a philanthropic arm to them. And when it's governed by those kind of rules, then they're still beneficial."

Despite his point of view on the current state of fraternities, Ferrell added that he had a nice time as a Delta Tau Delta at the University of Southern California. "I was lucky in that the one I was in, we were really kind of the anti-fraternity fraternity," he said. "We couldn't get anyone to vote on anything, but if you needed 40 guys to show up and build a 20-foot-tall papier-mâché version of the Matterhorn, we were there and ready."

The "Get Hard" star recalled of his college days, "But we didn't take it too seriously. It was just about having fun. But I think it's an interesting dilemma for universities these days."

