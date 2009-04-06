LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fox News columnist Roger Friedman is out after posting a review of a leaked full-length work print of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Fox News said Monday that the company's representatives and Friedman "mutually agreed to part ways immediately."

Friedman had been an entertainment writer who has contributed to FoxNews.com for 10 years. He wrote in his Fox 411 column Thursday that downloading the 20th Century Fox superhero prequel was "so much easier than going out in the rain" and that the movie "exceeds expectations at every turn."

The early review of the film, which 20th Century Fox described as a "stolen, incomplete and early version," was later removed from the Web site Friday.

Fox News and 20th Century Fox are units of News Corp.

