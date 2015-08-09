Frank Gifford, the husband of Kathie Lee Gifford and a former NFL football star, died on Sunday, Gossip Cop has confirmed. Gifford was 84.

In a statement to Gossip Cop, NBC announced, “It with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Frank Gifford. Frank died suddenly this beautiful Sunday morning of natural causes at his Connecticut home.” The statement continued, “We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being. We ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we thank you for your prayers.”

Gifford played for the New York Giants from 1952 to 1965. He later had a successful career in sports broadcasting, first on CBS, and then ABC, where he was a regular on “Monday Night Football.”

He is survived by Kathie Lee Gifford and his five children: Cassidy Erin Gifford, Cody Newton Gifford, Victoria Denise Gifford, Jeff Gifford, and Kyle Gifford.

Gossip Cop expresses its deepest condolences to the entire Gifford family.