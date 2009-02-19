PARIS (AP) -- A group backed by China is asking a Paris judge to suspend the sale of looted bronze relics included in an auction of the estate of the late fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Lawyer Romuald Sayag says the judge will rule early Monday on his request for a suspension. The auction is scheduled to open Monday afternoon at Christie's in Paris and run through Wednesday.

Sayag said Friday he was requesting the suspension on behalf of APACE, a group charged by the Chinese government with protecting Chinese art on the world market.

The group wants the pieces put in a museum. It says Saint Laurent bought the bronzes legally but they were looted when French and British forces sacked the former summer palace on the outskirts of Beijing in 1860.