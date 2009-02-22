PARIS (AP) -- A French judge is considering whether Chinese bronzes can be sold as part of an auction of the estate of designer Yves Saint Laurent.

The judge heard arguments in Paris on Monday from a group representing the Chinese government, which is seeking to suspend the sale of the bronzes. The bronzes were looted from China in the 19th century.

The judge was to expected rule at midday but postponed the decision until Monday evening.

The auction is to open Monday afternoon at Christie's and last three days. It includes a massive collection of artworks the late designer collected over decades.

APACE, a group protecting Chinese cultural heritage, is only trying to block sale of the bronzes, saying they should be put on public view in a museum.