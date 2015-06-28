Joe Jonas actually ended up hanging out with two of his rumored former flames during a romantic boat ride in London this weekend.

The 25-year-old singer and his new gal pal Gigi Hadid joined Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris for a double date on Sunday, and model Karlie Kloss also tagged along. Jonas famously dated Swift in 2008 and was romantically linked to Kloss, 22, in 2011 when they showed up together at a polo match in Santa Barbara, Calif. Kloss has since denied that she ever dated Jonas but has said they are "great friends."

This party of five could have made for one awkward evening but everyone seemed at ease in the Instagram photo Swift shared. "Little known fact: Karlie is secretly an unofficial historian/London tour guide," she wrote. "Kind of."

This isn't the first time Swift and Jonas have hung out together along with their significant others. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old "Shake It Off" singer joined Jonas and Hadid, 20, at Plan Check in Los Angeles. Several reports say that Harris was with the group earlier that day during Jaime King's shower at West Hollywood's SoHo House.

What do you think of this new brat pack?