LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The young stars of "Slumdog Millionaire" bubbled over with awe and enthusiasm on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Two of the six young actors completed their improbable journey from the slums of Mumbai, India, to the world's most dazzling awards show Sunday. Some of them had never been on a plane before, but they looked as polished in front of the assembled throng of media as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The youngest kids were plucked from the slums where they live by director Danny Boyle to star in the rags-to-riches tale of a slum kid who makes it big. The film has been nominated for 10 Oscars.