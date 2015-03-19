Idina Menzel brought her "Frozen" character Princess Elsa to life when she dyed her hair blonde.

Letting her brunette hair go, the Tony-winning actress, 43, shared a selfie on Thursday, revealing her new 'do. "Look what me and my girl @jenytamera did today. Needed a change," she wrote. "Loving it! #brunettetoblonde #blondehairdontcare."

RELATED: 9 Things That Absolutely Need to Be in the Frozen Sequel

If anyone can pull off Elsa's look, it's the woman that voices her.

RELATED: Idina Menzel Finally Got Her Revenge on John Travolta at the Oscars

What do you think? Is Idina better off blonde?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

John Travolta explains why he awkwardly grabbed Idina Menzel's chin

2014 Tony Awards

Celebs who look alike