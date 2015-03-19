'Frozen' Star Idina Menzel Has Gone Blonde Like Elsa!
Idina Menzel brought her "Frozen" character Princess Elsa to life when she dyed her hair blonde.
Letting her brunette hair go, the Tony-winning actress, 43, shared a selfie on Thursday, revealing her new 'do. "Look what me and my girl @jenytamera did today. Needed a change," she wrote. "Loving it! #brunettetoblonde #blondehairdontcare."
If anyone can pull off Elsa's look, it's the woman that voices her.
What do you think? Is Idina better off blonde?
