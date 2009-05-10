NEW YORK (AP) -- Comedian Joan Rivers is hired and poker champ Annie Duke is fired on the season finale of "Celebrity Apprentice."

These bitter archrivals were the last of 16 celebrities who began the season vying for the title of "Celebrity Apprentice" on the NBC reality contest.

Rivers beat out Duke on Sunday's finale by planning a more successful charity fundraiser.

Duke was summoned to a boardroom session to hear the dreaded verdict from series host Donald Trump: "You're fired."

"Celebrity Apprentice" and Trump will be back for their ninth season next year.

