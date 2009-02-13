LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Peter Gabriel's minute in the Oscars spotlight will lack one important element: Peter Gabriel.

The Academy Award-nominated singer won't perform at the Feb. 22 ceremony to protest an apparently revamped presentation of best original song contenders. Gabriel says in a video on his Web site that he objects to the songs being shortened to 65 seconds apiece and made part of a medley.

Gabriel is nominated alongside Thomas Newman for "Down To Earth" from "WALL-E."

The British musician says he'll still attend the Oscars, but is hoping a gospel choir will stand in for him onstage.

Organizers have warned that this year's ceremony will be full of new twists, including the way categories are presented.

———

