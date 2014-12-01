No one can ever accuse Gabrielle Union of not being interested in her husband Dwyane Wade's basketball career.

The "Bring It On" star has been known to get more than a little vocal about Dwyane's basketball performances in the past, but she took it to the next level Sunday by videobombing him after the Miami Heat's 86-79 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Though Dwyane's team won, that didn't stop Gabrielle from busting his chops during this interview with a Fox reporter.

"To come back with 27 points, we're going to talk about the free throws later ....," she joked, completely taking over the interview.

She also wasn't afraid to address head-on the common criticism that, at 32 years old, Dwyane is no longer at his best.

"He did good for an old geezer," she laughed. "It's nice. It's good."

Gabrielle has admitted in the past that Dwyane has banned her from sitting courtside at Miami Heat games thanks to her constant heckling.

"I don't sit courtside; that got killed when I became as vocal as I am," the 42-year-old actress told Conan O'Brien in 2012. "I feel like, who's gonna tell him if not me?"

Sunday also marked the couple's three-month wedding anniversary -- the two tied the knot on Aug. 30 in Miami, after dating since 2009.

Interestingly enough, their star-studded wedding ceremony fell on the same weekend as the nuptials of both Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, and Jenny McCarthy and Donny Wahlberg!