Gabrielle Union got pretty candid about the feelings that come with being a 42-year-old woman that has yet to start a family.

The Being Mary Jane actress is married to 33-year-old NBA pro Dwyane Wade, and while the two, who just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, have never looked happier, Union admits that her decision not to have kids yet hasn't been so well received.

WATCH: 8 Actresses Who Were Told They Weren't Pretty Enough to Succeed

"So far, it has not happened for us. A lot of my friends deal with this. There's a certain amount of shame that is placed on women who have perhaps chosen a career over starting a family younger," she told Redbook magazine. "The penance for being a career woman is barrenness. You feel like you're wearing a scarlet letter."

RedbookOn the other side of that argument, Union says that women with children can be discriminated against in the workplace. "As much as there are strides being made -- you get pregnant, your career takes a hit," she said. "You can't have a bad day. Don't you dare cry at work. Don't raise your voice. Especially if you're a black woman in corporate America -- now you're 'the angry black woman.'"

WATCH: FLASHBACK! Bring It On Turns 15 -- Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union Admit Cheer Camp Was 'Hell'

Union and Wade are almost 10 years apart, and that isn't lost on the Bring It On star.

"I realized his friends, his teammates, were conceived when I was, like, a senior in high school. I was in high school at the same time as their parents! Sometimes he'll be like, 'Oh, my God, he's so old!' about someone who's 35," she confessed. "But, Dwyane's an old 33, and I'm a young 42, so it balances out."

MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Double Date With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Gives Us New Squad Goals

Union and Wade are one of the hottest couple's in Hollywood, and that was proven when the actress video bombed one of her husband's interviews.