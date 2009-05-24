CANNES, France (AP) -- Charlotte Gainsbourg has won the best-actress honor at the Cannes Film Festival for a movie that shocked audiences with its explicit images of physical abuse and torture.

Gainsbourg was picked for Danish director Lars von Trier's "Antichrist," a film that riled and repelled many Cannes viewers with its explicit images of physical abuse involving a grieving couple.

Gainsbourg delivers a terrifying performance as a psychotic woman torturing her husband (Willem Dafoe) and mutilating herself during a trip to the woods intended as a healing sojourn.

The best actor prize went to Christoph Waltz for Quentin Tarantino's World War II epic "Inglourious Bastards."