Gainsbourg wins actress prize at Cannes fest
CANNES, France (AP) -- Charlotte Gainsbourg has won the best-actress honor at the Cannes Film Festival for a movie that shocked audiences with its explicit images of physical abuse and torture.
Gainsbourg was picked for Danish director Lars von Trier's "Antichrist," a film that riled and repelled many Cannes viewers with its explicit images of physical abuse involving a grieving couple.
Gainsbourg delivers a terrifying performance as a psychotic woman torturing her husband (Willem Dafoe) and mutilating herself during a trip to the woods intended as a healing sojourn.
The best actor prize went to Christoph Waltz for Quentin Tarantino's World War II epic "Inglourious Bastards."
