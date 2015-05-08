You're a good son, Garth Brooks.

The 53-year-old country singer may have lost his mother, Colleen Carroll, to cancer in August of 1999, but he still makes sure to honor her on Mother's Day. This year, he's doing it with an emotional video.

The video is a collection of personal photos from Colleen's life set to "Mom," the second single off of Garth's comeback album Man Against Machine.

From her early days as a 1950's country singer to her time as a grandmother, you can see the profound impact Colleen had on Garth's life.

Garth also made a video asking his fans to recognize a mom in their life.

No one can say Garth Brooks doesn't honor his mama.

Beautiful. Happy Mother's Day indeed.