Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Reveal the Secret to Their Successful 10-Year Marriage

It's been a tough year for celebrity couples, but married country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood aren't worried one bit.

This December, the music power couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary -- and on Thursday confessed to ET he's going to make it one special day.

"Whatever she wants to do, that's what we're going to do," Garth told ET as he and Trisha received stars on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. "If I'm any kind of husband I'll have some surprises up my sleeve -- hopefully ones she likes."

According to Trisha, who's currently on the road with her husband, all she really wants to do is get the chance to relax a bit.

"I think we're done [with the tour] a couple of days before the anniversary so it could involve something really crazy like sleeping in," Trisha told ET, adding that she likes the sound of some breakfast in bed.

While the summer of celebrity heartbreak has been hard on everyone, it's been a noticeably tough few months for music power couples. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Narvel

Blackstock, Jake Owen and Lacey Buchanan and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have all called it quits in recent months.

So how do Garth and Trisha keep their marriage thriving while touring and making music? According to the 53-year-old "Friends in Low Places" singer, it's actually quite easy.

"There's nothing hard about that woman right there," Garth said of his loving wife. "She's fantastic and when it comes to music, anyone who tells you they're working in music is lying."

Trisha, who tied the knot with Garth in 2005 during a ceremony held at their home in Oklahoma, added that staying together involves "compromise."

"We made a conscious choice to be together," Trisha shared. "I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years."

In April Trish shared similar sentiments, telling ET, "I'm definitely the happiest I've ever been in my life."

"You find what makes you happy and it's usually being with the person you want to be with," she shared during the interview. Check out the video below to hear more from the "She's in Love With the Boy" singer about how Garth makes her happy.

