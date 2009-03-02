SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) -- Actor and former TV host Gary Collins faces 120 days in jail or home detention after pleading no contest to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Santa Barbara Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said Collins' plea was entered Monday by his lawyer.

Because it was Collins' third offense, a 120-day jail sentence is mandatory, but Carter said the actor may apply for electronically monitored home detention instead.

Collins also was given three years of probation and a violation of the terms could bring a total of 365 days in jail.

His sentence also included a three-year suspension of his driver's license, mandatory attendance at a multiple-offenders school and a 90-day vehicle impoundment.

A call by The Associated Press to Collins' attorney Gilbert Gaynor was not immediately returned.