LONDON (AP) -- Two of Michael Jackson's former confidantes say they tried in vain to keep him from abusing painkillers and other prescriptions, but others in the singer's circle kept the drugs flowing.

Medium Uri Geller tells The Associated Press on Thursday that he often had "to shout at Michael, to scream at Michael," as he tried to confiscate the singer's medications during travels in England.

Geller says he slept on the floor of Jackson's hotel suites so that he could keep tabs on his friend's health.

He says: "When Michael asked for something, he got it. This was the great tragedy."

Ex-bodyguard Matt Fiddes also says the pop idol abused prescription medications, not recreational drugs. Fiddes says Jackson took so many prescription drugs that he ended up incoherent.