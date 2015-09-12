George Clooney called Donald Trump “intolerant” and “idiotic” on Saturday. The actor went after the Republican presidential frontrunner while promoting the movie "Our Brand Is Crisis" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

After being asked what he thought about Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants, the Oscar winner said, “Clearly, what he said is idiotic.” He further expressed, “Anybody who says as intolerant words as those should be laughed at, and that’s pretty much [what] I think eventually history will do.”

So far, though, regardless of one’s opinion, Trump is leading his Republican opponents by a wide margin. About that, Clooney said, “Who’d have thought Donald Trump would be at 30 percent?” before pointing out how “that will end up working out very well” for "Our Brand Is Crisis," which he produced and which stars Sandra Bullock as a political consultant hired to help a candidate win the Bolivian presidency.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Trump kicked off his presidential campaign controversially when, during announcing his candidacy, he said Mexico was sending the U.S. its “problems,” criminals and “rapists.” And on Friday, during Trump’s interview with Jimmy Fallon, the Republican candidate reiterated that he would construct a wall at the Mexican border, and “build it with immigrant labor.”