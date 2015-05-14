George Clooney handcuffs himself to David Letterman on Thursday’s “Late Show,” in protest of the host’s upcoming departure. Watch here!

As Gossip Cop has reported, Letterman is set to step down from the “Late Show” next week, with Stephen Colbert replacing him in the fall. In the build-up to his last episode, Letterman’s favorite guests have been returning to bid him farewell. But Clooney is refusing to say goodbye.

When the actor sits down for his chat with Letterman, he has no interest in making small talk and cuts right to the chase. “What are you doing?!” he asks his longtime pal. “Let me see your wrist. Go like this. Just for a second here.” As soon as Letterman sticks out his arm, Clooney slaps on the cuffs, revealing he’s already locked inside the other half.

“Wait a minute,” Letterman exclaims, only to be interrupted by Clooney shouting “no.” The movie star then pulls out the key from his pocket and throws it into the audience, still yelling “no.” “You’re not going anywhere, David Letterman,” Clooney says. The stunt prompts Letterman to ask, “Now, George, is this [the handcuffs] something left over from the bachelor days?”

In addition to Clooney, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Howard Stern, and Julia Roberts have also made memorable last appearances with Letterman in recent days. Fey stripped down to her underwear to give the host the dress off her back, Sandler sang a raunchy tribute song, Stern tried to make out with the comedian, and Roberts actually got a passionate kiss.