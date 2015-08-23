George Clooney and company know how to turn work into play!

George, his wife Amal Clooney and his besties Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are currently in Ibiza, Spain, and prankster Clooney totally photobombed his pals' romantic moment because, you know, we needed one more reason to adore him.

"ET" can report that the group was staying at Clooney's Lake Como estate, then hopped onto a private jet and headed to the island, where they're staying at a luxury private villa. They landed Saturday, where they were seen offloading several cases of their Casamigos Tequila.

If only we'd gotten an invite!

On Saturday, they dined on fresh sea bass and veggies at Es Torrent, a favorite spot of George and Amal's that's just 20 feet from the ocean. "Everyone looked to be having a blast," an eyewitness tells "ET" exclusively. "At dinner George was telling stories of his early acting days and of when he first met Rande."

Sunday morning, supermodel Cindy Instagrammed a pic of their stunning view with the caption, "love it when work meets play."

And they plan to do more playing! "ET" can report the group, along with Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman, is throwing a party Sunday night to celebrate the launch of their tequila in Spain.