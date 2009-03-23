NEW YORK (AP) -- Comic George Lopez is getting into the late-night, television talk show game.

TBS channel says Lopez will start a new talk show in November. It will air Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., and Lopez promises an outdoor street-party atmosphere.

Lopez starred in a sitcom for six seasons. He's getting into late-night at a time of change, with Conan O'Brien taking over NBC's "Tonight" show from Jay Leno in June and Jimmy Fallon now hosting NBC's "Late Night."

Lopez's show, which will be based in Los Angeles, will feature celebrity guests, comedy and music.