ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Country music star George Strait will headline the first event at the Dallas Cowboys' new $1.1 billion stadium.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the plans at the stadium Tuesday. The concert will be June 6 and will also include Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Julianne Hough from "Dancing With the Stars."

Strait provides the flashy, symbolic debut act that Jones wanted for his new showplace.

With a sleek retractable roof, seating capacity of 100,000, and the largest HD video boards ever built, the Cowboys' stadium already has been a magnet for the biggest events in sports, securing the 2010 NBA All-Star game, the 2011 Super Bowl and the 2014 NCAA men's Final Four — plus, of course, all home games for "America's Team."