George Clooney isn't trying to fight growing older.

The 54-year-old actor recently chatted with BBC radio's Jenni Murray, where he candidly talked about the struggles of aging in Hollywood.

"There is nothing fun [about aging]," he said bluntly. "I know for actresses, it's infinitely worse because of public perception based on nothing except studios not hiring them, but I think for all of us you have to come to terms with getting older and not trying to fight it."

"You have a couple of options, which are, get older or die," he further explained. "You have to get used to the idea that your roles in films, and who you are and how you're perceived, is going to change. And that will disappoint people at times."

This idea of not trying to fight change also applies to his signature salt-and-pepper hair. The "Tomorrowland" star revealed that dying it to appear younger has "never been an issue or an option" for him, and neither has "a little nip and tuck."

"I don't think it would make much sense, quite honestly," he said. "I've seen it happen, and particularly on men, I don't think it works very well. I think it actually makes you look older."

"I'm a big believer in the idea that you can't try to look younger, you can just try to look the best you can at the age you are," he added.