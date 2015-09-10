George Clooney is quite the concerned husband as his wife, Amal, faces possible danger in the country of Maldives.

The renowned civil rights lawyer is there defending Mohamed Nasheed, the country's former president who is currently imprisoned in a Maafushi jail, pro bono in an effort to overturn the former politician's 13-year sentence. He is being detained for "terrorism."

Amal, 37, referred to Nasheed's arrest as "a mockery of justice" when she spoke to The Guardian in April, calling it "arbitrary and in violation of international law."

WATCH: Associated Press Under Fire for Referring to Amal Clooney as 'Actor's Wife'

"Nasheed is a pretty amazing man," George said during his extended interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week. "[Amal] is there right now trying to get him out of prison."

While the 54-year-old actor is clearly proud of his wife, he also seemed pretty worried about her being in a country facing such unrest.

"It's a tricky place to be right now," George continued. "Her co-council was just stabbed in the head a few days ago. It's a dangerous place to be right now."

WATCH: 8 Funniest Moments From the 'Real' Stephen Colbert's Late Show Debut

He admitted, "I'm very concerned with her being there, quite honestly."

When Colbert suggested he catch the next flight to Maldives, George quipped, "She won't let me go."

WATCH: George Clooney Admits He's Amal's Trophy Husband in Colbert's Late Show Debut

ET saw just how much the A-list actor cared for Amal when we spoke to him in May.

"She's an amazing human being," he told ET's Nancy O'Dell when asked to name the reasons why he fell in love with her. "And she's caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I've ever met. And she's got a great sense of humor. There's a number of reasons why."