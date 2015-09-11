George Clooney is gearing up to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with wife Amal on September 27, but it turns out the busy actor and producer already has a work obligation on the big day!

"Unfortunately, I have to speak at Jerry Weintraub's memorial," Clooney wryly told ET at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. "This is his last producorial way of screwing me over, that on my anniversary, I have to go to his memorial."

WATCH: George Clooney Reveals Why He Fell in Love With Amal

The actor and producer, who was in Toronto promoting his latest film "Our Brand is Crisis," opened up about his wife Amal, an international human rights attorney, who is currently representing deposed Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed in Sri Lanka. It's a stressful job that can sometimes put her in harm's way, and her husband openly admits to worrying about Amal's wellbeing.

"She's a grown woman with her own career," the "Tomorrowland" star conceded. "It's tough when they're stabbing her co-counselor [defense lawyer Mahfooz Saeed] in the head a couple days before she gets there. It's a little nerve wracking. But she's doing the right thing and she's doing it for the right reasons."

Clooney's no stranger to strong women. In fact, for "Our Brand Is Crisis," the producer re-worked a role originally meant for a male actor to accommodate his "Gravity" co-star, Sandra Bullock.

"It was a role written for a man," Clooney explained. "Sandy finally came on board and we sort of switched things around. She was exactly the right guy to make the film."

WATCH: Sandra Bullock Plays Coy About New Boyfriend: 'Everything in My Life Is Great'

Being flexible with gender roles while casting, Clooney explained, is one way for producers to creatively manage the dearth of meaty roles for leading ladies in Hollywood.

"You'll see this happening a lot, where they talk about there aren't a lot of great roles for women," he explained. "The truth of the matter is there are plenty of these films where you can stop and look and just change the gender and make a really interesting film. So we need to start thinking that way."

WATCH: George Clooney Admits He's Amal's Trophy Husband in Colbert's 'Late Show' Debut