George Michael is setting the record straight on a recent report alleging the 52-year-old singer has secretly been in rehab for a year battling an addiction to crack cocaine.

British tabloid The Sun quotes the wife of George's cousin Andros, Jackie Georgiou, who says his family had been petrified that he was going to die. "Before he went away he got to the point where he would be shaking, saying 'I need it,'" she tells the newspaper.

But George's rep tells ET that the report is "highly inaccurate."

"Whilst it is our general policy not to comment on private matters, we would in this instance note that these highly inaccurate stories have been apparently provided to the press by the wife of a very distant family member, neither of whom has had any dealings with him for seventeen years," his rep says. "It is therefore unsurprising that they are so incorrect. Beyond this we have no further comment to make as the matter is now in the hands of Mr. Michael's lawyers."

The former Wham! singer also took to Twitter himself on Sunday to deny the shocking report.

"To my lovelies, do not believe this rubbish in the papers today by someone I don't know anymore and haven't seen for nearly 18 years," he tweeted. "I am perfectly fine and enjoyed Wimbledon like the rest of you. Wish it went to 5 sets though!"

Meanwhile, Jackie claims George is still receiving outpatient treatment at a pricy rehab clinic in Switzerland, called the Kusnacht Practice.

"There were parties where he was taking drugs and collapsing and being picked up off the floor," she alleges. "Waking up in vomit, horrible things. He was so thin, so ill ... And I know he was still drinking after a year in rehab, which is bad."

The "Faith" singer has dealt with drug allegations in the past. He was arrested in 2008 in a north London public toilet for possession of drugs, and in August 2010, he pleaded guilty in London after admitting to driving under the influence of drugs.

