GENEVA (AP) -- The Eurovision Song Contest will not tolerate any puns at Vladimir Putin's expense.

Georgia's entry for this year's kitsch contest was ruled unacceptable by organizers Tuesday because its lyrics seem to poke fun at the Russian prime minister.

Moscow plays host to the May 12-16 event less than a year after Georgia and Russia went to war over two breakaway Georgian regions supported by Moscow. The two countries continue to have sour relations.

"No lyrics, speeches, gestures of a political or similar nature shall be permitted during the Eurovision Song Contest," said the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the annual competition famous for its outrageous outfits and bubblegum anthems.

The rule appeared to be broken by the Georgian group Stephane and 3G with its teasing ditty titled "We Don't Wanna Put In."

"We don't want to put in/the negative mood/it's killing the groove," runs the chorus, rendered "poot een" — just like the former Russian president — by the singers' Georgian-accented pronunciation.

The Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union said Georgia can rewrite the lyrics of its entry or select another song.

Natya Uznadze, the group's producer, said they had yet to receive official word on the decision.

Calls to the group went unanswered.

Vladimir Smirnov from Russia's state-run Channel One's Entertainment department, which will broadcast the contest, said the channel wasn't responsible for the decision.

Asked whether Channel One had any opinion about the Georgian song, he said: "It's beyond our competence."

Russia won the right to host the annual event after winning last year's competition.

———

On the Web:

Stephane and 3G performing at Georgian Eurovision final:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?vBWhYZKUgQkM

———

AP writer Misha Dzhindzhikashvili in Tbilisi contributed to this report.