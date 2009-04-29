BERLIN (AP) -- An exhibit reflecting the right to "freedom of expression" in art as enshrined in Germany's constitution opens this week, kicking off celebrations marking the charter's 60th anniversary.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will open the exhibition later Thursday.

"Sixty Years, Sixty Works" features one painting, photograph, sculpture or installation by a German artist to represent each year spanning the decades since the former West German constitution was drawn up in 1949.

Each work is accompanied by a video showing news footage of key political or social events of the corresponding year.

Among the works are internationally known items, Georg Baselitz's battle-weary hero, "Der Hirte (The Shepherd)" for the year 1966 and Joseph Beuys' felt-covered grand piano representing 1976, as well as many lesser known pieces.

"This exhibit is something special. It is special because it shows the creative potential of just a few but important artists of Germany of the past 60 years," said organizer Walter Smerling, president of Foundation for Art and Culture in the former West German capital of Bonn.

All the works were selected to express the artists' interpretation of the free expression guaranteed in the fifth article of the constitution, a clear rejection of Adolf Hitler's banning of artworks considered contrary to Nazi ideals. About 650 works — many by Expressionist artists — were confiscated from museums and displayed in an 1937 exhibit called "Entartete Kunst" or "degenerate art."

Baselitz's painting is one of a number of works in the new show that hearken back to German Expressionism.

"The exhibition certainly signifies a labor of remembrance," curator Peter Iden said.

Critics of the show, which opens Friday at the Martin-Gropius-Bau exhibition hall and runs through June 14, say its celebratory message rings false as it lacks art from the former East Germany.

Yet Smerling defends the decision, insisting the point of the exhibit was to show how artists had used freedoms guaranteed in their constitution.

"Unfortunately these freedoms were not available in East Germany," Smerling said.

During the 41 years of Germany's division, while West German artists broke onto the world scene with unfettered avant garde art, their contemporaries to the East were locked into socialist realism by their Communist rulers.

"Sixty Years, Sixty Works" is one of a spate of cultural events celebrating the nation's two big anniversaries this year — 20 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall and 60 years since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany.

