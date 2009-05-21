Dancing With the Stars runner-up Gilles Marini already won over pro partner Cheryl Burke this season, and is set to link up with a new leading lady this summer: Brothers & Sisters' Rachel Griffiths!

Marini, who appeared as Kim Cattrall's summer fling in Sex and the City's big screen adaptation, tells Usmagazine.com he's signed on for an undisclosed number of episodes of the ABC series in a role crafted especially for him.

"We just sealed the deal," he confirms to Us. "I got a call that producers wanted to write a part for me. I'm thrilled it worked out and that I get to prove myself. The writers and I had a long conversation, and they wanted to know who I am, inside and out."

The veteran actor says he's not at all nervous about joining the ensemble cast, which centers around Walker family matriarch Kitty, played by Sally Field.

"Not stressed or anything -- just so happy!" Marini enthuses to Us. "After doing Nip/Tuck [last year], I'm more oiled and know what's going to happen. I haven't met Rachel yet, but I know it's going to be a great [partnership]."

Will his summer filming schedule leave room for Dante to make an appearance in the SATC sequel?

"From your mouth to God's ears! I was so honored to be in the first one, and the movie changed my life," Marini says. "Hopefully I get a phone call real soon! Michael Patrick [King] wrote [the sequel], so I know it's going to be great."