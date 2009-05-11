LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Gilles Marini may be the front-runner for the "Dancing With the Stars" mirrorball trophy.

The 33-year-old actor earned a perfect score of 60 points from judges Monday for his two dances in the semifinal round.

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson came in second place with 56 points out of 60. "The Bachelor" reject Melissa Rycroft earned 55 points for her two dances, while rodeo champ Ty Murray finished in last place with 48 points out of 60.

One celebrity contestant will be eliminated Tuesday when viewer votes are combined with judges' scores. A new "Dancing" champ will be crowned on ABC on May 19.