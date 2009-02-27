Entertainment Tonight.

ET confirms that 'Sex and the City' hunk Gilles Marini has experienced a bit of a setback while rehearsing for the premiere of the new season of "Dancing with the Stars." Will he still be able to compete? Read on to find out!

"Gilles has tendonitis in his groin and shoulder," a rep for the star tells ET. "He is in excellent shape and will be fine."

Gilles is partnered with pro dancer Cheryl Burke. Catch the them both when "Dancing with the Stars" returns on Monday, March 9!