Gisele Bundchen captured a very intimate and heartwarming moment on Instagram between her husband, Tom Brady, and their daughter Vivian.

WATCH: Tom Brady Beats Deflategate Suspension Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors

In the photo, the New England Patriots quarterback is kicking around a soccer ball in the backyard with his and Bundchen's adorable 2-year-old daughter. The 35-year-old supermodel included the precious caption, "And my heart melts," which was also written in Portuguese.

This relaxing family moment couldn't come at a more perfect time, since the three-time Super Bowl MVP has found relief with the overturning of "Deflategate," where he was suspended from the NFL for four games.

Tom recently broke his silence about the controversy with a statement on Facebook. "While I am pleased to be eligible to play, I am sorry our league had to endure this," he wrote. "I don't think it has been good for our sport - to a large degree, we have all lost. I am also sorry to anyone whose feelings I may have hurt as I have tried to work to resolve this situation. I love the NFL. It is a privilege to be a member of the NFL community and I will always try to do my best in representing my team and the league in a way that would make all members of this community proud."

"I look forward to the competition on the playing field and I hope the attention of NFL fans can return to where it belongs - on the many great players and coaches who work so hard every week, and sacrifice so much, to make this game great... I hope to make all of our fans proud this year … and beyond!" he added.

While Deflategate is behind him, Brady, 38, has still had another controversy to deal with: divorce rumors. There are claims that the couple has been bickering constantly, including Bundchen storming out of her husband's birthday dinner. Yet on Brady's actual birthday on Aug. 3, she shared a loving photo of her whole family, including Vivian and 5-year-old son, Benjamin.

FacebookWATCH: Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Congratulates Him on Deflategate Win

Between the start of a new NFL season and happy family photos, Brady and Bundchen seem to be doing just fine.